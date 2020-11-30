Championnat d’Italie (9e journée) : les résultats

Voici les résultats de la 9e journée du Championnat d’Italie de football.
Samedi 28 novembre
Sassuolo – Inter Milan 0 – 3
Benevento – Juventus Turin 1 – 1
Atalanta Bergame – Hellas Vérone 0 – 2
Dimanche 29 novembre
Lazio Rome – Udinese 1 – 3
Bologne – Crotone 1 – 0
AC Milan – Fiorentina 2 – 0
Cagliari – Spezia 2 – 2
Naples – AS Rome 4 – 0
Lundi 30 novembre
(17h30 GMT) Torino – Sampdoria Gênes
(19h45 GMT) Genoa – Parme
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. AC Milan 23 9 7 2 0 21 8 13
2. Inter Milan 18 9 5 3 1 23 13 10
3. Sassuolo 18 9 5 3 1 20 12 8
4. Juventus 17 9 4 5 0 18 7 11
5. Naples 17 9 6 0 3 20 10 10
6. AS Rome 17 9 5 2 2 19 15 4
7. Hellas Vérone 15 9 4 3 2 12 7 5
8. Atalanta 14 9 4 2 3 18 16 2
9. Lazio Rome 14 9 4 2 3 14 16 -2
10. Bologne 12 9 4 0 5 14 14 0
11. Cagliari 11 9 3 2 4 16 19 -3
12. Sampdoria Gênes 10 8 3 1 4 12 13 -1
13. Udinese 10 9 3 1 5 10 12 -2
14. Spezia 10 9 2 4 3 13 17 -4
15. Benevento 10 9 3 1 5 12 21 -9
16. Fiorentina 8 9 2 2 5 10 15 -5
17. Parme 6 8 1 3 4 8 16 -8
18. Torino 5 8 1 2 5 14 20 -6
19. Genoa 5 8 1 2 5 7 16 -9
20. Crotone 2 9 0 2 7 6 20 -14.