Championnat d’Italie : les résultats de la 12e journée

Résultats de la 12e journée du Championnat d’Italie de football.
vendredi
Sassuolo – Bologne 3 – 1
samedi
Brescia – Torino 0 – 4
Inter Milan – Hellas Vérone 2 – 1
Naples – Genoa 0 – 0
dimanche
(11h30 GMT) Cagliari – Fiorentina
(14h00 GMT) Lazio Rome – Lecce
Sampdoria Gênes – Atalanta Bergame
Udinese – SPAL
(17h00 GMT) Parme – AS Rome
(19h45 GMT) Juventus Turin – AC Milan
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Inter Milan 31 12 10 1 1 26 12 14
2. Juventus Turin 29 11 9 2 0 19 9 10
3. AS Rome 22 11 6 4 1 20 12 8
4. Lazio Rome 21 11 6 3 2 24 11 13
5. Atalanta Bergame 21 11 6 3 2 30 18 12
6. Cagliari 21 11 6 3 2 18 10 8
7. Naples 19 12 5 4 3 21 15 6
8. Fiorentina 16 11 4 4 3 16 14 2
9. Hellas Vérone 15 12 4 3 5 10 11 -1
10. Parme 14 11 4 2 5 16 15 1
11. Torino 14 12 4 2 6 15 17 -2
12. Sassuolo 13 11 4 1 6 21 21 0
13. AC Milan 13 11 4 1 6 11 15 -4
14. Udinese 13 11 4 1 6 8 18 -10
15. Bologne 12 12 3 3 6 16 20 -4
16. Lecce 10 11 2 4 5 13 21 -8
17. Genoa 9 12 2 3 7 14 26 -12
18. Sampdoria Gênes 8 11 2 2 7 7 19 -12
19. Brescia 7 11 2 1 8 10 20 -10
20. SPAL 7 11 2 1 8 7 18 -11