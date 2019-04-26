Ligue 1/21e journée : Désignation des arbitres des matches de dimanche

Désignation des arbitres qui dirigeront les matches de la 21e journée du championnat de la ligue 1 du football professionnel, prévus dimanche 28 avril à partir de 15h00:
Dimanche 28 avril (tous les matches à 15h00):
A Gabès: Arbitres
AS Gabès – Club Africain Majdi Belhaj Ali
A Tataouine:
US Tataouine – CS Hammam-lif Rochdi Gezguez
A Redayef:
ES Métlaoui – US Monastir Walid Bennani
A Ben Guerdane:
US Ben Guerdane – JS Kairouan Mahrez Malki
Mercredi 8 mai
A Bizerte (14h00)
CA Bizertin – ES Sahel
Jeudi 9 mai (14h00):
A Radès:
Espérance ST – Stade Gabésien
A Sfax:
CS Sfaxien – Stade Tunisien