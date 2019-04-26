Ligue 1/21e journée : Désignation des arbitres des matches de dimanche

Désignation des arbitres qui dirigeront les matches de la 21e journée du championnat de la ligue 1 du football professionnel, prévus dimanche 28 avril à partir de 15h00:

Dimanche 28 avril (tous les matches à 15h00):

A Gabès: Arbitres

AS Gabès – Club Africain Majdi Belhaj Ali

A Tataouine:

US Tataouine – CS Hammam-lif Rochdi Gezguez

A Redayef:

ES Métlaoui – US Monastir Walid Bennani

A Ben Guerdane:

US Ben Guerdane – JS Kairouan Mahrez Malki

Mercredi 8 mai

A Bizerte (14h00)

CA Bizertin – ES Sahel

Jeudi 9 mai (14h00):

A Radès:

Espérance ST – Stade Gabésien

A Sfax:

CS Sfaxien – Stade Tunisien