Liban : Nancy Ajram publie une première photo de sa fille Lia

الرضاعة الطبيعية كانت دائمًا من أجمل التجارب في حياتي. بالنسبة لي، هي الطريقة الأقوى للتواصل مع "لِيا"، تجعلها تشعر بالأمان والحب والإهتمام. ليس هناك شيء طبيعي وصحيح أكثر مما خططت الطبيعة الأم لأن نقوم به. Breastfeeding has always been one of the most beautiful experiences in my life. For me it's the most powerful way to bond with LYA and make her feel safe, loved and cared for. There is nothing more natural and right than what Mother Nature decided for us to do. #Breastfeeding #unconditional #Love