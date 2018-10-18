Ligue 1 (5e journée) : Programme et arbitres

Programme et arbitres des rencontres de la cinquième journée du championnat de la Ligue 1 du football professionnel, prévues ce week-end :
Samedi 20 octobre
A Monastir (14H30):
US Monastir – CS Hammam-lif arb: Karim Khemiri
A Gabès (14H30):
Stade Gabésien – Etoile du Sahel arb: Maher Harrabi
A Tataouine (14H30):
US Tataouine – CA Bizertin arb: Nasrallah Jawadi
Dimanche 21 octobre
Au Bardo (14H30):
Stade Tunisien – JS Kairouan arb: Ameur Chouchène
A Sfax (14H30):
CS Sfaxien – C.Africain arb: Youssef Srairi
A Redeyef (14H30):
ES Metlaoui – US Ben Guerdane arb: Amir Ayedi
Mercredi 14 novembe
Lieu à désigner (14h00):
Espérance de Tunis – AS Gabès
Classement avant la 5e journée
Classement: Pts J G N P Bp Bc Diff
1) Stade Tunisien 10 4 3 1 0 8 3 +5
-) CS Sfaxien 10 4 3 1 0 7 2 +5
-) CA Bizertin 10 4 3 1 0 7 3 +4
4) ES Sahel 7 3 2 1 0 8 3 +5
5) US Ben Guerdane 5 4 1 2 1 4 4 0
-) Stade Gabésien 5 4 1 2 1 2 2 0
7) Espérance ST 4 3 1 1 1 3 3 0
-) US Tataouine 4 4 1 1 2 5 7 -2
-) Club Africain 4 4 1 1 2 2 5 -3
10) AS Gabés 3 4 1 0 3 4 7 -3
-) JS Kairouan 3 4 0 3 1 2 5 -3
12) CS Hammam-Lif 2 3 0 2 1 2 3 -1
13) ES Métlaoui 1 3 0 1 2 1 4 -3
-) US Monastir 1 4 0 1 3 5 9 -4.