Ligue 1 (5e journée) : Programme et arbitres

Programme et arbitres des rencontres de la cinquième journée du championnat de la Ligue 1 du football professionnel, prévues ce week-end :

Samedi 20 octobre

A Monastir (14H30):

US Monastir – CS Hammam-lif arb: Karim Khemiri

A Gabès (14H30):

Stade Gabésien – Etoile du Sahel arb: Maher Harrabi

A Tataouine (14H30):

US Tataouine – CA Bizertin arb: Nasrallah Jawadi

Dimanche 21 octobre

Au Bardo (14H30):

Stade Tunisien – JS Kairouan arb: Ameur Chouchène

A Sfax (14H30):

CS Sfaxien – C.Africain arb: Youssef Srairi

A Redeyef (14H30):

ES Metlaoui – US Ben Guerdane arb: Amir Ayedi

Mercredi 14 novembe

Lieu à désigner (14h00):

Espérance de Tunis – AS Gabès

Classement avant la 5e journée

Classement: Pts J G N P Bp Bc Diff

1) Stade Tunisien 10 4 3 1 0 8 3 +5

-) CS Sfaxien 10 4 3 1 0 7 2 +5

-) CA Bizertin 10 4 3 1 0 7 3 +4

4) ES Sahel 7 3 2 1 0 8 3 +5

5) US Ben Guerdane 5 4 1 2 1 4 4 0

-) Stade Gabésien 5 4 1 2 1 2 2 0

7) Espérance ST 4 3 1 1 1 3 3 0

-) US Tataouine 4 4 1 1 2 5 7 -2

-) Club Africain 4 4 1 1 2 2 5 -3

10) AS Gabés 3 4 1 0 3 4 7 -3

-) JS Kairouan 3 4 0 3 1 2 5 -3

12) CS Hammam-Lif 2 3 0 2 1 2 3 -1

13) ES Métlaoui 1 3 0 1 2 1 4 -3

-) US Monastir 1 4 0 1 3 5 9 -4.