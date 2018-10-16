Tunisie : Nidhal Saadi et Dorra Zarrouk récompensés lors des Journées Culturelles de Carthage

Les deux artistes tunisiens, Nidhal Saadi et Dorra Zarrouk, ont été récompensés durant la Première Editions des Journées Culturelles de Carthage, pour la catégorie des artistes tunisiens à l’étranger.

D’autres artistes tunisiens à l’étranger qui enjolivent l’image de la Tunisie à travers leur art sont à l’honneur comme Ahmed Hafiene et Amal Mathlouthi qui a chanté lors de l’ouverture de cette manifestation culturelle.