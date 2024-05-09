Tunisie : pluviométrie des dernières 24h

Voici les quantités de pluies enregistrées en mm durant les dernières 24h
Gouvernorat de Kairouan
Nasrallah 3 – El Alam 1 – Sidi Sâad 2 – Chrarda 1
Gouvernorat de Mahdia
Chebba 1 – Malloulèche 1 – Chorban 2 – Rjich 1
Gouvernorat de Sousse
Bouficha 1
Gouvernorant de Kasserine
Sbeitla 6 – Hidra 7 – Feriana 8 – Kasserine Sud 13 – Hassi Frid 8 – Tala 4 – Kasserine Nord 10
Gouvernorat de Sidi Bouzid
Bir Lahfay 12- Rguen 9 – Menzel Bouzayane 10 – Sidi Bouzid 7 – Ouled Haffouz 1 –
Gouvernorat de Sfax
Sfax Aéroport 6 – Châal 8 – Bir Ali 5 – Mahrès 7 – Menzel Chaker 4 – Skhira 2 – Aguereb 4 – Eramla 2 – El Amra 2 – Tina 3 – El Hancha 2 – El Ghriba 7 – Sfax Ville 3 – Sakiet Eddayer 2
Gouvernorat de Gabès
Ghanouch 1 – Zrarat 11 – Sidi Touati 21 – Menzel Habib 4 – Metouia 2 – Chneni 1 – Mareth 16 – Nouvelle Matmata 1 – El Hamma 1 – Gabès 1 – Dkhilet Toujan 30 – Toujan 12
Gouvernorat de Gafsa
Gafsa 13 – Send 9 – Om larayes 4 – Chbiba 12 – Rdaïf 4 – Sidi Aïch 16 – El Kattar 3 – Sidi Boubaker 11 – Mdhila 1 – Zannouch 8 – Belkhir 7 – Metlawi 6 –
Gouvernorat de Tozeur
Tozeur 3 – Dguèche 8 – Nefta 5
Gouvernorat de Bizerte
Tinja 13 – Ras Jbel 2 – Menzel Bourguiba 11 – Ghar El Melh 2 – Joumine 2 – Sejnène 2 – Bizerte Ville 1 – Sounine 7
Gouvernorat de Nabeul
Hammam El Ghzaz 3 – Tekelssa 2 – Mida 6 – Hawaria 3 – Kélibia 3 – Menzel Témime 3 –
Gouvernorat de Zaghouan
Sod Oued Kbir 3
Gouvernorat de Béjà
Tibar 8 – Sod Kessab 8 – Sod Sidi Salem 1 – Nefza 10 – Teboursouk 1 – Amdoun 4 – Béjà Station 3 – Béjà Sud 6
Gouvernorat de Siliana
Kesra 2 – Gaafour 2 – Bargou 10 – Siliana 4 – Krib 6 – Bouarada 3 – Aïn Boussâadia 2
Gouvernorat de Jendouba
Oued Mliz 7 – Béni Mtir 18 – Sod Bouhertma 7 – Aïn Draham 28 – Boussalem 4 – Fernana 16 – Jendouba 7 – Tabarka 10 – Sod Barbara 20 – Balta Bouawan 9
Gouvernorat du Kef
Kalaat Sinan 5 – Jrissa 4 – Touiref 4 – Sers 2 – Dahmani 6 – Tajérouine 5 – Sakiet Sidi Youssef 6 – Nebr 4 – Oued Mallègue 8 – Kef Ville 7 – El Ksour 8 – Kalaa Khasba 3 – Kef Station 6
Gouvernorat de Kebili
Kebili Station 3 – Douz 4 – Souk Lahad 4
Gouvernorat de Tataouine
Tataouine Station 2 – Dhiba 2 – Ghomrassen 3 – Tataouine Sud 3 – Bir Lahmar 10 – Tataouine Nord 2 – Béni Mhira 58 – Sammar 8 – Chneni 15 – Ras El Wed 8 – Ghermassa 6
Gouvernorat de Médenine
Hassi Jerbi 8 – Koutine 13 – Houmet Souk 6 – Sodwikche 5 – Sidi Makhlouf 6 – Midoun 2 – Ben Guerdane 7 – Béni Khaddèche 3 – Zarzis 6 – Médenine Nord 25 – Ben Ghazil 3 – Ghrabet 10 – Ajim 3 – Mellita 7 – Koutizal Zarzis – Ghrabet 10
Les plus importants phénomènes climatiques enregistrés durant les dernières 24 h
Passage de vents forts enregistrés en km/h :
Borma 90 – Tozeur 86 – Kébili 72 – Aïn Draham 68 – Kasserine, Matmata 65 – Remada, Nabeul 61
Passage de vents forts accompagnés de sable à Borma, Remada et Kebili.