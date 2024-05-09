Tunisie : pluviométrie des dernières 24h

Voici les quantités de pluies enregistrées en mm durant les dernières 24h

Gouvernorat de Kairouan

Nasrallah 3 – El Alam 1 – Sidi Sâad 2 – Chrarda 1

Gouvernorat de Mahdia

Chebba 1 – Malloulèche 1 – Chorban 2 – Rjich 1

Gouvernorat de Sousse

Bouficha 1

Gouvernorant de Kasserine

Sbeitla 6 – Hidra 7 – Feriana 8 – Kasserine Sud 13 – Hassi Frid 8 – Tala 4 – Kasserine Nord 10

Gouvernorat de Sidi Bouzid

Bir Lahfay 12- Rguen 9 – Menzel Bouzayane 10 – Sidi Bouzid 7 – Ouled Haffouz 1 –

Gouvernorat de Sfax

Sfax Aéroport 6 – Châal 8 – Bir Ali 5 – Mahrès 7 – Menzel Chaker 4 – Skhira 2 – Aguereb 4 – Eramla 2 – El Amra 2 – Tina 3 – El Hancha 2 – El Ghriba 7 – Sfax Ville 3 – Sakiet Eddayer 2

Gouvernorat de Gabès

Ghanouch 1 – Zrarat 11 – Sidi Touati 21 – Menzel Habib 4 – Metouia 2 – Chneni 1 – Mareth 16 – Nouvelle Matmata 1 – El Hamma 1 – Gabès 1 – Dkhilet Toujan 30 – Toujan 12

Gouvernorat de Gafsa

Gafsa 13 – Send 9 – Om larayes 4 – Chbiba 12 – Rdaïf 4 – Sidi Aïch 16 – El Kattar 3 – Sidi Boubaker 11 – Mdhila 1 – Zannouch 8 – Belkhir 7 – Metlawi 6 –

Gouvernorat de Tozeur

Tozeur 3 – Dguèche 8 – Nefta 5

Gouvernorat de Bizerte

Tinja 13 – Ras Jbel 2 – Menzel Bourguiba 11 – Ghar El Melh 2 – Joumine 2 – Sejnène 2 – Bizerte Ville 1 – Sounine 7

Gouvernorat de Nabeul

Hammam El Ghzaz 3 – Tekelssa 2 – Mida 6 – Hawaria 3 – Kélibia 3 – Menzel Témime 3 –

Gouvernorat de Zaghouan

Sod Oued Kbir 3

Gouvernorat de Béjà

Tibar 8 – Sod Kessab 8 – Sod Sidi Salem 1 – Nefza 10 – Teboursouk 1 – Amdoun 4 – Béjà Station 3 – Béjà Sud 6

Gouvernorat de Siliana

Kesra 2 – Gaafour 2 – Bargou 10 – Siliana 4 – Krib 6 – Bouarada 3 – Aïn Boussâadia 2

Gouvernorat de Jendouba

Oued Mliz 7 – Béni Mtir 18 – Sod Bouhertma 7 – Aïn Draham 28 – Boussalem 4 – Fernana 16 – Jendouba 7 – Tabarka 10 – Sod Barbara 20 – Balta Bouawan 9

Gouvernorat du Kef

Kalaat Sinan 5 – Jrissa 4 – Touiref 4 – Sers 2 – Dahmani 6 – Tajérouine 5 – Sakiet Sidi Youssef 6 – Nebr 4 – Oued Mallègue 8 – Kef Ville 7 – El Ksour 8 – Kalaa Khasba 3 – Kef Station 6

Gouvernorat de Kebili

Kebili Station 3 – Douz 4 – Souk Lahad 4

Gouvernorat de Tataouine

Tataouine Station 2 – Dhiba 2 – Ghomrassen 3 – Tataouine Sud 3 – Bir Lahmar 10 – Tataouine Nord 2 – Béni Mhira 58 – Sammar 8 – Chneni 15 – Ras El Wed 8 – Ghermassa 6

Gouvernorat de Médenine

Hassi Jerbi 8 – Koutine 13 – Houmet Souk 6 – Sodwikche 5 – Sidi Makhlouf 6 – Midoun 2 – Ben Guerdane 7 – Béni Khaddèche 3 – Zarzis 6 – Médenine Nord 25 – Ben Ghazil 3 – Ghrabet 10 – Ajim 3 – Mellita 7 – Koutizal Zarzis – Ghrabet 10

Les plus importants phénomènes climatiques enregistrés durant les dernières 24 h

Passage de vents forts enregistrés en km/h :

Borma 90 – Tozeur 86 – Kébili 72 – Aïn Draham 68 – Kasserine, Matmata 65 – Remada, Nabeul 61

Passage de vents forts accompagnés de sable à Borma, Remada et Kebili.