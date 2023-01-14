DIRECT SPORT – Championnat d’Angleterre : les résultats de la 20e journée

Résultats de la 20e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Vendredi 13 janvier
Aston Villa – Leeds United 2 – 1
Samedi 14 janvier (en heures de Paris, GMT+1)
(13h30) Manchester United – Manchester City
(16h00) Everton – Southampton
Wolverhampton – West Ham
Brighton – Liverpool
Nottingham Forest – Leicester
(18h30) Brentford – Bournemouth
Dimanche 15 janvier (en heures de Paris, GMT+1)
(15h00) Chelsea – Crystal Palace
Newcastle – Fulham
(17h30) Tottenham – Arsenal
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Arsenal 44 17 14 2 1 40 14 26
2. Manchester City 39 17 12 3 2 45 16 29
3. Newcastle 35 18 9 8 1 32 11 21
4. Manchester United 35 17 11 2 4 27 20 7
5. Tottenham 33 18 10 3 5 37 25 12
6. Fulham 31 19 9 4 6 32 28 4
7. Liverpool 28 17 8 4 5 34 22 12
8. Brighton 27 17 8 3 6 32 25 7
9. Brentford 26 18 6 8 4 30 28 2
10. Chelsea 25 18 7 4 7 21 21 0
11. Aston Villa 25 19 7 4 8 22 27 -5
12. Crystal Palace 22 17 6 4 7 17 25 -8
13. Leicester 17 18 5 2 11 26 31 -5
14. Leeds United 17 18 4 5 9 26 33 -7
15. Nottingham Forest 17 18 4 5 9 13 34 -21
16. Bournemouth 16 18 4 4 10 18 39 -21
17. West Ham 15 18 4 3 11 15 24 -9
18. Everton 15 18 3 6 9 14 24 -10
19. Wolverhampton 14 18 3 5 10 11 27 -16
20. Southampton 12 18 3 3 12 15 33 -18