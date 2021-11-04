Ligue des champions : les résultats

Résultats des matches de la 4e journée du groupe B de la Ligue des champions:
Mercredi 3 novembre
Liverpool (ENG) – Atlético Madrid (ESP) 2 – 0
AC Milan (ITA) – Porto (POR) 1 – 1
Déjà joués:
Atlético Madrid (ESP) – Porto (POR) 0 – 0
Liverpool (ENG) – AC Milan (ITA) 3 – 2
AC Milan (ITA) – Atlético Madrid (ESP) 1 – 2
Porto (POR) – Liverpool (ENG) 1 – 5
Atlético Madrid (ESP) – Liverpool (ENG) 2 – 3
Porto (POR) – AC Milan (ITA) 1 – 0
Classement : Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Liverpool (ENG) 12 4 4 0 0 13 5 8 QUALIFIE
2. Porto (POR) 5 4 1 2 1 3 6 -3
3. Atlético Madrid (ESP) 4 4 1 1 2 4 6 -2
4. AC Milan (ITA) 1 4 0 1 3 4 7 -3
Reste à jouer:
24/11 (21h00): Atlético Madrid (ESP) – AC Milan (ITA)
24/11 (21h00): Liverpool (ENG) – Porto (POR)
07/12 (21h00): AC Milan (ITA) – Liverpool (ENG)
07/12 (21h00): Porto (POR) – Atlético Madrid (ESP).
Résultats des matches de la 4e journée du groupe A de la Ligue des champions:
Mercredi 3 novembre
RB Leipzig (GER) – Paris SG (FRA) 2 – 2
Manchester City (ENG) – Club Bruges (BEL) 4 – 1
Déjà joués:
Club Bruges (BEL) – Paris SG (FRA) 1 – 1
Manchester City (ENG) – RB Leipzig (GER) 6 – 3
RB Leipzig (GER) – Club Bruges (BEL) 1 – 2
Paris SG (FRA) – Manchester City (ENG) 2 – 0
Paris SG (FRA) – RB Leipzig (GER) 3 – 2
Club Bruges (BEL) – Manchester City (ENG) 1 – 5
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Manchester City (ENG) 9 4 3 0 1 15 7 8
2. Paris SG (FRA) 8 4 2 2 0 8 5 3
3. Club Bruges (BEL) 4 4 1 1 2 5 11 -6
4. RB Leipzig (GER) 1 4 0 1 3 8 13 -5.
Résultats des matches de la 4e journée du groupe C de la Ligue des champions:
Mercredi 3 novembre
Dortmund (GER) – Ajax Amsterdam (NED) 1 – 3
Sporting Portugal (POR) – Besiktas (TUR) 4 – 0
Déjà joués:
Sporting Portugal (POR) – Ajax Amsterdam (NED) 1 – 5
Besiktas (TUR) – Dortmund (GER) 1 – 2
Dortmund (GER) – Sporting Portugal (POR) 1 – 0
Ajax Amsterdam (NED) – Besiktas (TUR) 2 – 0
Ajax Amsterdam (NED) – Dortmund (GER) 4 – 0
Besiktas (TUR) – Sporting Portugal (POR) 1 – 4
Classement : Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Ajax Amsterdam (NED) 12 4 4 0 0 14 2 12 QUALIFIE
2. Dortmund (GER) 6 4 2 0 2 4 8 -4
3. Sporting Portugal (POR) 6 4 2 0 2 9 7 2
4. Besiktas (TUR ) 0 4 0 0 4 2 12 -10
Reste à jouer:
24/11 (18h45): Besiktas (TUR) – Ajax Amsterdam (NED)
24/11 (21h00): Sporting Portugal (POR) – Dortmund (GER)
07/12 (21h00): Ajax Amsterdam (NED) – Sporting Portugal (POR)
07/12 (21h00): Dortmund (GER) – Besiktas (TUR).
Résultats des matches de la 4e journée du groupe D de la Ligue des champions:
Mercredi 3 novembre
FC Sheriff (MDA) – Inter Milan (ITA) 1 – 3
Real Madrid (ESP) – Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 2 – 1
Déjà joués:
Inter Milan (ITA) – Real Madrid (ESP) 0 – 1
FC Sheriff (MDA) – Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 2 – 0
Real Madrid (ESP) – FC Sheriff (MDA) 1 – 2
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) – Inter Milan (ITA) 0 – 0
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) – Real Madrid (ESP) 0 – 5
Inter Milan (ITA) – FC Sheriff (MDA) 3 – 1
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Real Madrid (ESP) 9 4 3 0 1 9 3 6
2. Inter Milan (ITA) 7 4 2 1 1 6 3 3
3. FC Sheriff (MDA) 6 4 2 0 2 6 7 -1
4. Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 1 4 0 1 3 1 9 -8
Reste à jouer:
24/11 (18h45): Inter Milan (ITA) – Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
24/11 (21h00): FC Sheriff (MDA) – Real Madrid (ESP)
07/12 (21h00): Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) – FC Sheriff (MDA)
07/12 (21h00): Real Madrid (ESP) – Inter Milan (ITA).