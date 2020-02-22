Foot – Championnat d’Allemagne – 23e journée : les résultats

Résultats de la 23e journée du Championnat d’Allemagne de football:
vendredi
Bayern Munich – SC Paderborn 3 – 2
samedi
(15h30 HT) Mnchengladbach – Hoffenheim
Hertha Berlin – Cologne
Werder Brême – Dortmund
Fribourg – Fortuna Dusseldorf
(18h30 HT) Schalke 04 – RB Leipzig
dimanche
(15h30 HT) Bayer Leverkusen – Augsbourg
(18h00 HT) Wolfsburg – Mayence
lundi
(20h30 HT) Eintracht Francfort – Union Berlin
Classement: Pts J
1. Bayern Munich 49 23
2. RB Leipzig 45 22
3. Dortmund 42 22
4. M?nchengladbach 42 21
5. Bayer Leverkusen 40 22
…