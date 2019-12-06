Championnat d’Angleterre – 15e journée : les résultats

Résultats de la 15e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
mardi
Crystal Palace – Bournemouth 1 – 0
Burnley – Manchester City 1 – 4
mercredi
Leicester – Watford 2 – 0
Wolverhampton – West Ham 2 – 0
Manchester United – Tottenham 2 – 1
Chelsea – Aston Villa 2 – 1
Southampton – Norwich City 2 – 1
Liverpool – Everton 5 – 2
jeudi
Sheffield United – Newcastle 0 – 2
Arsenal – Brighton 1 – 2
Classement: Pts J
1. Liverpool 43 15
2. Leicester 35 15
3. Man City 32 15
4. Chelsea 29 15
5. Wolverhampton 23 15
6. Man United 21 15
7. Crystal Palace 21 15
8. Tottenham 20 15
9. Sheffield United 19 15
10. Arsenal 19 15
11. Newcastle 19 15
12. Burnley 18 15
13. Brighton 18 15
14. Bournemouth 16 15
15. West Ham 16 15
16. Aston Villa 15 15
17. Southampton 15 15
18. Everton 14 15
19. Norwich City 11 15
20. Watford 8 15