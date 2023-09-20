Résultats des matches de la 1e journée de la Ligue des champions (Groupe E):
Mardi 19 septembre
Lazio Rome (ITA) – Atlético Madrid (ESP) 1 – 1
Feyenoord (NED) – Celtic (SCO) 2 – 0
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Feyenoord (NED) 3 1 1 0 0 2 0 2
2. Atlético Madrid (ESP) 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
3. Lazio Rome (ITA) 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
4. Celtic (SCO) 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2
Reste à jouer (en heures de Paris, GMT+2):
04/10 (18h45): Atlético Madrid (ESP) – Feyenoord (NED)
04/10 (21h00): Celtic (SCO) – Lazio Rome (ITA)
25/10 (18h45): Feyenoord (NED) – Lazio Rome (ITA)
25/10 (21h00): Celtic (SCO) – Atlético Madrid (ESP)
07/11 (21h00): Lazio Rome (ITA) –
Feyenoord (NED)
07/11 (21h00): Atlético Madrid (ESP) – Celtic (SCO)
28/11 (18h45): Lazio Rome (ITA) – Celtic (SCO)
28/11 (21h00): Feyenoord (NED) – Atlético Madrid (ESP)
13/12 (21h00): Atlético Madrid (ESP) – Lazio Rome (ITA)
13/12 (21h00): Celtic (SCO) – Feyenoord (NED)
Résultats des matches de la 1re journée du groupe G de la Ligue des champions:
Mardi:
Manchester City (ENG) – Etoile rouge de Belgrade (SRB) 3 – 1
Young Boys Berne (SUI) – RB Leipzig (GER) 1 – 3
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. RB Leipzig (GER) 3 1 1 0 0 3 1 2
. Manchester City (ENG) 3 1 1 0 0 3 1 2
3. Etoile rouge de Belgrade (SRB) 0 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2
4. Young Boys (SUI) 0 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2
Restent à jouer :
04/10 (21h00): Etoile rouge de Belgrade (SRB) – Young Boys (SUI)
04/10 (21h00): RB Leipzig (GER) – Manchester City (ENG)
25/10 (21h00): Young Boys (SUI) – Manchester City (ENG)
25/10 (21h00): RB Leipzig (GER) – Etoile
rouge de Belgrade (SRB)
07/11 (21h00): Etoile rouge de Belgrade (SRB) – RB Leipzig (GER)
07/11 (21h00): Manchester City (ENG) – Young Boys (SUI)
28/11 (21h00): Young Boys (SUI) – Etoile rouge de Belgrade (SRB)
28/11 (21h00): Manchester City (ENG) – RB Leipzig (GER)
13/12 (18h45): Etoile rouge de Belgrade (SRB) – Manchester City (ENG)
13/12 (18h45): RB Leipzig (GER) – Young Boys (SUI)
Résultats des matches de la 1re journée du groupe H de la Ligue des champions:
Mardi:
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) – FC Porto (POR) 1 – 3
FC Barcelone (ESP) – Anvers (BEL) 5 – 0
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. FC Barcelone (ESP) 3 1 1 0 0 5 0 5
2. FC Porto (POR) 3 1 1 0 0 3 1 2
3. Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 0 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2
4. Anvers (BEL) 0 1 0 0 1 0 5 -5
Restent à jouer:
04/10 (18h45): Anvers (BEL) – Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
04/10 (21h00): Porto (POR) – FC Barcelone (ESP)
25/10 (18h45): FC Barcelone (ESP) – Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
25/10 (21h00): Anvers (BEL) – Porto (POR)
07/11 (18h45): Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) – FC Barcelone (ESP)
07/11 (21h00): Porto (POR) – Anvers (BEL)
28/11 (18h45): Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) – Anvers (BEL)
28/11 (21h00): FC Barcelone (ESP) – Porto (POR)
13/12 (21h00): Anvers (BEL) – FC Barcelone (ESP)
13/12 (21h00): Porto (POR) – Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Résultats des matches de la 1re journée du groupe F de la Ligue des champions:
Mardi:
Paris SG (FRA) – Borussia Dortmund (GER) 2 – 0
AC Milan (ITA) – Newcastle (ENG) 0 – 0
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Paris SG (FRA) 3 1 1 0 0 2 0 2
2. AC Milan (ITA) 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0
Newcastle (ENG) 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0
4. Dortmund (GER) 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2
Restent à jouer :
04/10 (21h00): Dortmund (GER) – AC Milan (ITA)
04/10 (21h00): Newcastle (ENG) – Paris SG (FRA)
25/10 (21h00): Paris SG (FRA) – AC Milan (ITA)
25/10 (21h00): Newcastle (ENG) – Dortmund (GER)
07/11 (18h45): Dortmund (GER) –
Newcastle (ENG)
07/11 (21h00): AC Milan (ITA) – Paris SG (FRA)
28/11 (21h00): AC Milan (ITA) – Dortmund (GER)
28/11 (21h00): Paris SG (FRA) – Newcastle (ENG)
13/12 (21h00): Dortmund (GER) – Paris SG (FRA)
13/12 (21h00): Newcastle (ENG) – AC Milan (ITA)