DIRECT SPORT – Ligue des champions (Gr.C) : le point final après les matchs de la 6e journée

Point final du groupe C de la phase de poules de la Ligue des champions d’Afrique de football, après les matchs de la 6e et dernière journée, disputés vendredi et samedi :
Vendredi 1 avril 2022 :
ES Sahel (Tunisie) – Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana) 3-2
Samedi 2 avril 2022 :
Espérance ST (Tunisie) – CR Belouizdad (Algérie) 2-1
Classement : Pts J
1). Espérance 14 6 QUALIFIE
-). CR Belouizdad 11 6 QUALIFIE
3). ES Sahel 6 6
4). Jwaneng Galaxy 1 6
Déjà joués :
ES Sahel (Tunisie) – CR Belouizdad (Algérie) 0-0
Espérance ST (Tunisie) – Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana) 4-0
Jwaneng Galaxy FC (Botswana) – ES Sahel (Tunisie) 1-1
CR Belouizdad (Algérie) – Espérance ST (Tunisie) 1-1
Espérace ST (Tunisie) – ES Sahel (Tunisie) 0-0
Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana) – CR Belouizdad (Algérie) 1-2
CR Belouizdad (Algérie) – Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana) 4-1
ES Sahel (Tunisie) – Espérance ST (Tunisie) 0-2
Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana) – Espérance ST (Tunisie) 0-3
CR Belouizdad (Algérie) – ES Sahel (Tunisie) 2-0
NB : Les deux premiers de chaque groupe se qualifient pour les quarts de finale.