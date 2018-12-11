Sur quelle chaîne regarder Inter Milan – PSV Eindhoven ?

Inter Milan reçoit PSV Eindhoven pour la 6e journée de la phase de poules de la Ligue des Champions d’Europe, ce mardi 11 décembre 2018. La rencontre aura lieu à 21h00.
Les chaînes qui diffusent le match Inter Milan – PSV Eindhoven:
beIN Sports Arabia 12 HD
beIN SPORTS CONNECT Arabia
beIN Sports Arabia 2 HD
SuperSport 2 Africa
SBS Live
beIN Sports Connect Australia
SBS
Sky Go Deutschland
Sky Sport 11/HD
Sky Sport 1 HD
Proximus 11+
Klik SPORT
Cytavision Live
Viaplay Denmark
Viasat Xtra 2
Cytavision Sports 3
beIN Sports MAX 4
Premium Play
Premium Calcio 2
Ziggo Sport Racing
Viaplay Norway, Viasport 2
Sport TV3
Movistar+
beIN Sports Connect España